The 20 Most Insane Taco Bell Menu Items Ever

Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Yesterday Taco Bell once again rocked our cheese-and-potato-filled world with its announcement that it would be featuring a taco shell made solely of egg named the "Naked Egg Taco," which debuts on August 31.
That's right, no corn or flour tortillas to see here, instead a fried egg dressed as a tortilla will now serve as the conduit for all that cheesy morning goodness.
For those of you who are hungry for more info, the Naked Egg Taco is comprised of crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage (dealer's choice), and cheese, all folded into the fried-egg shell.
Of course, this isn't the Bell's first foray into out-of-the-box thinking (and eating). From tacos made of Doritos chips to 7-layer burritos to the unorthodox marriage of a quesadilla and a burrito, brilliantly dubbed a "quesarito," T-Bell's got a hold on the wild late-night eats that are guaranteed to turn your tummy.
Check out 19 of the other craziest Taco Bell items that will make you either run to or away from the border...
Lyft Just Made All Your Drunk Dreams Come True By Adding a Taco Bell Pit Stop to Your Ride Home
Taco Bell
The Doritos Locos Tacos are one thing, but things really kicked up a notch when Taco Bell added some fire into the mix. The taco, which came out in 2013, features a spicy chili-lime flavored red shell along with the standard seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar. The Fiery Doritos Locos Taco Supreme has sold for a mere for $1.69. Talk about a fire sale!
Taco Bell
That's a lot of layers of beef!
Taco Bell
It's a burrito with Fritos in it. Enough said.
Article continues below
Taco Bell
One of the more famous and longtime mashups, the Taco Bell Enchirito, which was soft flour tortilla, filled with beef, beans and onions and topped with cheddar cheese and swimming in red sauce, was one of Taco Bell’s top items for decades, before it completely disappeared from menus in 2013.
Taco Bell
Black Jack Taco was a limited edition, Halloween-themed taco (note the spooky mist in the photo) that had a black taco shell filled with beef, Baja Sauce, lettuce and the three cheese blend. It came out in 2009 and has back for another All Hallows' Eve.
Taco Bell
There's so much going on here, it could be an episode of Game of Thrones!
Article continues below
Taco Bell
You knew that buses could be double decker, but did you know that tacos could be too?
Taco Bell
The crunchy, yet still soft and chewy Crunchwrap Supreme is folded goodness that goes straight to the gut.
Taco Bell
Most people don't think bacon when they think of Mexican delights, but Taco Bell changed it all when they made put a crunch taco inside of a puff pastry and filled with bacon, cheese, beef and the stuff of dreams.
Article continues below
Taco Bell
TB says that the Cheesy Gordita Crunch is "better than a rare comet" and we'll have to take their word on it.
Taco Bell
Seven layers of hell? More like seven layers of burrito goodness! TB opted to take the famed Mexican dip and wrap it in a tortilla.
Taco Bell
What's the coolest taco in town? The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco of course!
Article continues below
Taco Bell
If a quesadilla married a burrito, their wedding hashtag would be #quesarito and that's just what T-Bell created—a mishmash of Mexican goodness.
Taco Bell
Who needs a single chalupa when you can bring home a double dose of fun with a Double Chalupa Taco, around for a limited time only.
Taco Bell
What's a Chicken Chip? It's merely a basket of golden brown, crispy, triangular bite-size, slices of fried chicken that comes with the perfect addition, a Nacho Cheese Sauce. The item was only around briefly in 2017, but if you were on the anti-diet diet, this item was definitely for you!
Article continues below
Taco Bell
What's your favorite burrito been missing? CHEETOS! This short-lived fever dream debuted in Cincinnati, Ohio last August and consisted of Taco Bell's traditional burrito, cheese, rice and meat, but it's additionally stuffed with Cheetos. The item was sold for $1. What a steal!
Taco Bell
Earlier this year, TB debuted the taco where the shell was chicken and the chicken was the shell. Sadly these aren't available any more.
Taco Bell
Will this explode in your stomach? Probably! So what's in this sure-to-cause-alarm burrito? The answer is: ground beef, rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, spicy sauce and crunchy red strips—and a peppery version of what tastes and acts like Pop Rocks. The burrito came in Popping Cheesy for $1.99 and Popping Spicy for $2.49. A small price to pay for the fireworks show in your stomach!
Article continues below
Taco Bell
TB brought an air of mystery with this delectable frozen dessert.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!