Dave Holloway Opens Up About the Closure The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway Stands to Offer Him

"The more you talk about it, the more you come to a realization that this part of the closure process."

So says Dave Holloway about his involvement in the first installment Oxygen's new true-crime series, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway. For 12 years, Dave has agonized about what happened to his 18-year-old daughter Natalee when she disappeared from the island of Aruba on May 30, 2005, captivating the nation as the quest to convict Joran van der Sloot for the assumed murder took dramatic twists and turns. (Van der Sloot is currently serving time in a Peruvian prison for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez, who was killed five years to the day that Natalee went missing.) And while he tells E! News that he's found small offerings of closure along the way, it's the events chronicled in the new series that might finally put this case to rest for good.