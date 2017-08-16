Rachel Bloom Reveals How Much She Makes Per Episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CW
Wanna know how much Rachel Bloom makes per episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? Well, she'll tell you.
Gone are the days when stars were tight-lipped about their salary price tags, and as a result, the comedy queen opened up to Wealthsimple about how much she takes home each episode of her CW series—and the sum is between $50K and $60K. The fact is she doesn't actually know.
"I make about $50,000 or $60,000 for acting in an episode before taxes and paying my reps," Bloom explained in the Wealthsimple money diary. "I know it's absurd that I don't know the exact figure, but it's because all of it comes in bulk and goes directly to a business manager."
It's also unclear if the star, who is also the show's creator, takes home money on top of her acting paycheck each episode for captaining My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
To put things in perspective, Kaley Cuoco currently earns $900,000 per episode on America's No. 1 comedy, The Big Bang Theory.
Bloom also admitted that unlike a lot of stars who get designer clothes loaned to them for events, she has to buy many of the outfits she wears due to her size.
"A lot of fashion houses are reluctant to lend clothes that aren't in the sample sizes of 0 and 2, so it's getting harder and harder for me to find clothes without buying them," Bloom revealed. "That's the whole problem with the fashion industry: My body size is literally normal and healthy, but when you put me next to a model, I look obese."
Bloom, who made a name for herself with quirky YouTube videos, nabbed her first TV writing job on Fox’s animated show Allen Gregory back in 2011.
In the interview, she said she made $3,500 per week. "But I wasn’t taking all of that check home,” she said. "Remember that I was paying 10 percent to a manager, 10 percent to an agent and 5 percent to an entertainment lawyer."
Well it looks like she's making a lot more just a few years later!
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 3 premieres on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on The CW.