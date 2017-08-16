Duff Goldman, Paula Deen, Graham Elliot and More Celebrity Chefs' Weight Loss Journeys

Duff Goldman took the world by storm (in the best way possible) yesterday when he showed off his dramatic three-month weight loss.

The Ace of Cakes star took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of his face before and after he began exercising and eating healthier.

"Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people," he captioned the photo, sparking hundreds of comments. In fact, when a few fans asked how he did it, he said he followed "the old school way" of "eating clean, riding my bike and lifting weights."