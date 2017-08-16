Who Should Win the Game of Thrones?

We hate to alarm you, but there are approximately eight episodes left for Game of Thrones…ever. In just eight episodes, we'll know who wins the Game of Thrones and who dies, since those are officially the only two options. (Or at least we assume someone's going to win the throne, and everyone's not going to die, though that is always a possibility.)

With the sudden return of Robert Baratheon's bastard Gendry and the new revelation that Rhaegar Targaryen was, in fact, married to Lyanna Stark when Jon Snow was born (meaning he's a legitimate Targaryen heir), it feels like the right time to discuss exactly who on this show has legitimate claims to the Iron Throne, why none of that may even matter anymore, and who should be on at that throne when this all comes to a glorious end.