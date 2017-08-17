Your Guide to The Defenders: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Marvel Heroes

So, you want to watch The Defenders, but don't have time to watch five seasons of TV? Or you watched five seasons of TV and don't remember what the heck happened on seasons one and two of Daredevil and the first seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist? We're here for you.

Marvel's The Defenders, the team-up series of Netflix's superheroes starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Sigourney Weaver and a whole host of supporting players from the various shows drops on Friday, Aug. 18.