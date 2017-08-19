Saturday Savings: Nina Dobrev's Gorgeous Clogs Are 50% Off

Photographer Group / Splash News
Half the price—so what are you waiting for?
Nina Dobrev's Robert Clergerie clogs caught our attention immediately (and not just because they're gorgeous). Their somewhat steep $595 price tag has now been knocked down 50 percent to $297.
Looking perfect paired with the star's floral mini sun dress, Garrett Leight x Clare V. sunnies and Chanel bag, the shoes really are pretty versatile. They'd look amazing on Emma Roberts in her usual cropped denim and plain white tee look or even something a little more Gabrielle Union like a killer, oversized, menswear-inspired pantsuit.
Still thinking $297 is a little out of reach? No problem. The below discounted digs are the perfect alternatives to give off the exact same vibe (just at less of a cost).
Mae Suede Platform Sandals, Was: $130, Now: $68
Suede-Trimmed Leather Platform Sandals, Was: $365, Now: $183
Lucia Buckled Leather Platform Sandals, Was: $240, Now: $132
Maggie Cutout Floral-Print Canvas Wedge Sandals, Was: $425, Now: $170
Flash Studded Suede Platform Sandals, Was: $570, Now: $228
Faye Wedge, Was: $190, Now: $95
Tess Leather Platform Sandals, Was: $650, Now: $293
Minette Suede Platform Sandals, Was: $395, Now: $198
Alyce Heel, Was: $150, Now: $105
Platform Sandals, Was: $35, Now: $20
Fun and feminine footwear.
Channel your best Nina and grab a pair!