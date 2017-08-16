WWE SummerSlam 2017 Preview: Get Ready for John Cena, Total Divas Showdowns and More!

JP Yim/Getty Images
JP Yim/Getty Images
Summer is still getting hotter!
The WWE Universe will be raising the temperature in New York City come Sunday when SummerSlam 2017 descends upon Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Professional wrestling's second largest pay-per-view of the year promises an entertaining night to remember with exciting showdowns between the brand's biggest superstars.
Although we won't see fan favorites Nikki Bella and Brie Bella back in action just yet, several other cast members from E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas will be taking center stage to spark some fireworks. Attention, Cenation citizens!
Without further ado, here are the top five things we're looking forward to most!
1. Divas' Face-Off
In one anticipated title match, Nattie Neidhart aka Natalya will compete to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Total Divas co-star Trinity Fatu. The Queen of Harts has been dominating her competition, most recently outlasting Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana and Tamina in a 5-Way Elimination Match at WWE Battleground. Naomi has also been in the zone defending her title against multiple opponents, but Natalya could be the one to end her reign.
2. You Can't See Me!
After weeks and weeks of tension, John Cena and Baron Corbin will finally settle their escalating feud in the ring at SummerSlam. The two opponents have been headed toward an explosive confrontation ever since Cena sent "The Lone Wolf" through a table with a huge Attitude Adjustment. Will rising star Corbin be treated to another lesson in respect courtesy of WWE's biggest superstar?
3. The Big Time
Size will be all that matters when 7-foot-tall Big Cass and "The World's Largest Athlete" Big Show go head to head in SummerSlam 2017's most colossal matchup. Big Cass' presence will also be felt on this fall's season of Total Divas when the up-and-comer joins the show alongside longtime girlfriend Carmella aka Ms. Money in the Bank.
4. Who's the Boss?
Total Divas newcomer Alexa Bliss will also tie up her boots to defend her RAW Women's Championship title against "The Boss" Sasha Banks. The two WWE Superstars have a longstanding rivalry with each other—and SummerSlam is the perfect stage to settle their score.
5. All the Stars
WWE's event of the summer is known to attract celebrities, athletes and performers. In years past, Jon Stewart, Stephen Amell, Gabrielle Union, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Maria Menounos and the cast of Pitch Perfect, among others, have been caught enjoying or participating in the action.
Let's see who will make an appearance on Sunday!