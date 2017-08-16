This Is What's In Demi Lovato's Gym Bag

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Katy Perry

Short Hair Inspiration This Way—The Best Celebrity Cuts

ESC: Travel Beauty

Can't Travel Like a Celeb? 7 Exotic Beauty Products That'll Change Everything

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

So...Vanessa Hudgens Was Looking Extra Groovy at the Teen Choice Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

How does Demi Lovato work out? With a well-prepped gym bag and whole lot of confidence.

The 24-year-old singer opened up to SELF about what that looks like.

She told the magazine in a recent video, "I've run into guys that I've liked at the gym, and it doesn't matter if I'm sweaty or not," she said. "They'll like me for who I am, and if not then they can suck it."

And considering she has a new single out called "Sorry Not Sorry," this awesome attitude makes sense. Demi wants people to relate to her tunes emotionally. They may not necessarily be workout songs, but she writes them to get out of her own head. Exercise is another great way to she's been taking care of herself both physically and mentally.

Photos

Saturday Savings: Demi Lovato's Ankle Strap Heels

Demi's fitness methods of choice? Mixed Martial Arts and Jiu Jitsu. "I think it's really cool to learn something that helps you with self defense. I think it's very empowering and it's also very strategic, so it's very meditative to me to constantly be thinking of ways to attack or defend these certain positions.

Beyond self empowerment, the star sees exercise as a measurement of success, setting personal goals and looking beyond its physicals benefits. It's also great to combat stress. "I would give advice to other women and girls and young men, if you struggle with depression or anxiety or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through activity, so physical exercise and fitness."

As for what to put in their workout bags? Demi, who is launching a new line with Kate Hudson's Fabletics on August 16, also has a lot of tips. 

The self-proclaimed germaphobe won't hit the gym without antibacterial wipes. The singer stressed the importance of skincare as part of any fitness routine, suggesting products for makeup removal pre-workout and a cleanser for after. 

To stay pumped up, Demi listens to "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B and "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar on a JBL bluetooth speaker, and has got to keep her phone charged while her body stays moving. She advised bringing a Mophie wireless charger for that.

"My battery is already at 15% and it's only 3:45pm," she said. 

Scroll through for a full list of what's inside Demi's gym bag so you, too, can exercise like a celeb. 

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 2

Fabletics

Ziva Jacket, $90

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym

Wet Ones

Big Ones Fresh Scent Antibacterial Wipes, $9

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 4

JBL

Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers, $100

Article continues below

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 8

Fabletics

Maeve Reversible Sports Bra, $35

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym1

Core Hydration

Natural Nutrient Enhanced Water, 30.4 oz Plastic Bottles, Pack of 12, $25

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 5

Renee Rouleau

HydraBoost Rescue Crème, $73

Article continues below

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 7

Neutrogena

Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $5

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 3

Fabletics

Salar Legging, $80

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 6

Mophie

Charge Force Case for iPhone 7, $60

Article continues below

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 10

Dior

Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming 1.7 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $94

ESC: Demi Lovato, Gym 9

Renee Rouleau

AHA/BHA Blemish Control Cleanser, $32

Feeling motivated?

Let us know which of Demi's workout essentials you plan on testing out during your next fitness session.

TAGS/ Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Fitness , Diet And Fitness , Demi Lovato , Workouts
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.