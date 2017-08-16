Luann de Lesseps Gets Real About Infidelity on Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: "You Can Push Me So Far..."

Luann de Lesseps was in the hot seat once again with questions about soon-to-be ex-husband Tom D'Agostino while filming The Real Housewives of New York City season nine reunion just days before she filed for divorce.

In the preview below, Bethenny Frankel referenced some of Tom's past comments about marriage, noting his ring made him feel like a dog with a collar. Luann was quick to defend her husband of less than a year.

"Yeah, I admit his humor is a little off," Luann said.

Host Andy Cohen asked if Luann still maintained she was the type of woman who "wants to know."

"Does it alarm you that Bethenny is saying that they have all heard things since you've been married," Andy asked. Does that raise your antenna?"

"Of course it does," Luann said.

Her road to marriage with Tom was charted throughout seasons eight and nine of The Real Housewives of New York City. Last season culminated with Bethenny telling Luann about photos and information she received of a friend of Tom kissing another woman in at the Regency Hotel. Yet she soldiered on and her December 31, 2016 nuptials were featured via home video.  

"Let me ask you this: Do you have an open relationship?" Andy asked.

"No. Not at all. I'm not interested in an open relationship, otherwise I wouldn't be married," Luann said.

"If you found out that he had cheated on you," Andy pressed, "What would you do?"

"I would definitely leave," Luann said, causing a ripple of awkward looks and silences between Bethenny, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley. But Dorinda swooped in to save the day: "I'd kill him," Dorinda cracked.

Would Luann really leave? The women were divided about that. "You can push me so far," Luann said, "but once you push me over the line…"

Luann announced she and Tom were divorcing via a tweet. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted August 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

