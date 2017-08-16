Jimmy Kimmel Proposes Making Donald Trump the King of America

"He calls the Prime Minister of Australia and hangs up on him. He won't shake Angela Merkel's hand. He doesn't know Frederick Douglass isn't alive," he said. "He claims he can't release his tax returns because they're under audit, and then says he wont release them at all. He signs a ban on Muslims that he claims isn't a ban on Muslims. He compliments the President of the Philippines for murdering drug addicts. Hours after a terror attack in London, he starts a fight with their mayor. After criticizing Obama for playing golf, he plays golf every weekend. He accidentally shares classified intelligence with the Russians. He tweets a typo at midnight, wakes up and claims it was a secret message. He praises Jim Comey in October—and calls him a coward in June. He fires him. He lashes out at his own attorney general for recusing him from the investigation. He hires the Mooch. He fires the Mooch. He bans the transgendered from the military without telling anyone in the military he's doing it. He plays chicken with Kim Jong-un."

"And that's just some of the list—and that's just some of it. If I went through all of it, it would be longer than the menu at the Cheesecake Factory," the ABC host laughed. "It would be huge."

"He is, by every reasonable account—and I'm using his own favorite words here—a 'total disaster.' He screws up royally every day! Sometime two or three times a day! We can't keep up with it. Things come out of nowhere! Every day, there's something nuts," he said. "But you've been trying to ignore it because you don't want to admit to these smug, annoying liberals that they were right! That's the last thing you want to do. But the truth is, and deep down inside you know you made a mistake; you know it's true. You made a mistake. You picked the wrong guy."

"And it isn't getting better. It's getting worse. So, you can do one of two things. You can dig in like Chris Christie at a Hometown Buffet, or you can treat this situation like you would if you put Star Wars wallpaper up in the kitchen: 'Alright, I got caught up; I was excited. I made a mistake and now it needs to go.' Well, now he does need to go. It's time—especially you, who voted for him—to tell him to go. Please, think about it," Kimmel told viewers who voted for Trump last year. "He doesn't even want to be President! He's miserable! But he won't resign, because his ego is too big. He can't do it. So, either we impeach him—which could happen, but it might not—or we can do what he would do in this situation. We negotiate. We make a deal."