Bachelor in Paradise Gets Back to Business As Usual

"He's gonna kiss her."

"I think she hates him."

After a beautiful wedding, a long montage of weddings, a whole bunch of people endlessly talking about how great this franchise is, and one intense but interesting and important discussion, Bachelor in Paradise is back to business as usual.

That business, as usual, has to do with Amanda being pursued by annoying men when she'd clearly rather be doing anything else. This time it was Alex, who doffed his shirt and flexed his muscles and did his best to confuse Amanda with endless run-on sentences.

While we felt bad for Amanda, the rest of Paradise really stepped it up in the mocking department. Alexis and Vinny did some beautiful if completely inaccurate impressions of the pair, and Dean assessed that Amanda has no tolerance for annoying things. Eventually, Alex backed off, but hopefully there's more Alex mocking in our future.