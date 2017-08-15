Ben Affleck Steps Out for 45th Birthday Celebration With His Kids

Juliano-Rol/X17online.com
Happy birthday, Ben Affleck!
The movie star appeared in great spirits as he stepped out Tuesday evening for family dinner in celebration of turning 45. A source tells E! News that Affleck arrived by himself to Barton G in Los Angeles, where he was later greeted by his three kids, 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and Samuel, 5.
Ben dressed casually in a white graphic T-shirt and a gray blazer paired with light wash denim and sneakers.
It's unclear if Jennifer Garner joined the festivities, as we're told a nanny brought their little ones to the swanky restaurant. Affleck's ex was most definitely looped in for some aspect of his big day, though! Garner was all smiles while leaving their local bakery with what appeared to be a large dessert box.
Birthday cake, anyone?
CMaidana/BACKGRID
Our source also reveals that a bundle of gold "45" balloons was delivered to Ben's house.
Since officially filing for divorce in mid-April, Jennifer and Ben have put on a united front for the sake of their family. The former couple reunited for a family getaway to the Bahamas in late June and continued their annual Fourth of July celebration with plenty of smiles.
"Ben and Jen are on good terms," a source told us at the time. "They have an understanding between them that they will always put the kids first and their personal differences aside. They want their kids to have two parents and a happy family dynamic. They work out their schedules to make sure that when an important family event comes up, they can all do it together."
Meanwhile, things with new love interest Lindsay Shookus appear better than ever. The Justice League star spent time with the Saturday Night Live producer's friends and family in Maine, as well as Los Angeles and New York City.
"They are really into each other and miss each other like crazy after a few days," a separate source told E! News. "Since they both have kids and work, it makes it a little bit challenging. But things are going very well between them, and they won't let more than a few days pass without meeting up again."
Sounds like Ben is shaping up to enjoy his best year yet!