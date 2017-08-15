Joey Lawrence Reacts to Matthew's Rekindled Romance With Cheryl Burke: "They're Happy"

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence may just have the stamp of approval from one very special family member.

As the Hollywood couple continues their romance, Joey Lawrence is speaking out about the twosome who first experienced sparks on one famous set.

"They met when I was doing the show Dancing With the Stars and that spark happened and then as it does, it grows and grows and then maybe doesn't grow and then welts and then rekindles, which happens a lot," he shared with E! News. "They're happy and that's all you can ask for is that whatever happens, they're just happy."

Joey added, "People are right for each other at different points in their lives."

The couple initially met in 2006 when Joey was a contestant on the ABC reality show. They would split before giving their romance a second try. As to whether or not Cheryl is teaching her man some moves, Joey assured us that the Lawrence brothers know how to bring it on the dance floor.