Disney's #DreamBigPrincess Photography Campaign Will Leave Kids of All Ages Inspired

Princesses are all around us. You just need to know where to look.
Earlier today, the magical folks at Disney unveiled a photographic campaign titled #DreamBigPrincess with one very important goal.
It's time to encourage kids all around the world to dream big.
Nineteen renowned female photographers spanning 15 countries created inspiring images showcasing real-world girls and women. And while each photo tells an important story, there's an additional element that makes this campaign extra sweet.
The photographs are helping raise funds for Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's program that supports adolescent girls' leadership and empowerment.
"The idea that stories, whether real life or fictional like those of Belle or Rapunzel, can inspire kids to follow their dreams is at the heart of the #DreamBigPrincess campaign," Disney Consumer Products chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "We asked some of the most accomplished female photographers to help tell the stories of inspiring women and girls from around the world—and the results are incredible."
He added, "We can't wait for kids everywhere to see how powerful dreams can be."
E! News received just a few of the many thoughtful, empowering images. We're happy to share them in our gallery below.
Kate Parker/Disney
Grace Bunke
After being diagnosed with aggressive bone cancer at age 11, Grace bravely underwent treatment and surgery. Today, she's still enjoying her favorite activity of running while also dreaming of a future as a Paralympian.
Kate Parker/Disney
Kate Parker
When photographing her own daughter, Kate captured a Snow White covered in mud to showcase her true personality.
Margarita Kareva/Disney
Zakia
As one of the first girls from the Bamiyan region of Afghanistan to begin riding a bicycle, the 23-year-old was inspired to teach other young women to follow suit—and find a new way to get to school.
Article continues below
Theresa Balderas/Disney
Paty
The eight-year-old loves learning math at school and dreams of traveling the world just like her favorite Disney character Moana. She also hopes to inspire kids in foster homes and prove better days are ahead.
Lulu Liao/Disney
Rong Jing
After overcoming a childhood bout of polio, the 29-year-old is now a fencing champion and gold medal Olympic athlete.
Cristina Mittermeier/Disney
Ta'Kaiya Blaney
The high school student from the Tla'Amin First Nation on Vancouver Island has performed and spoken at grass-roots Indigenous gatherings and rallies and at International conferences across the globe.
Article continues below
Luisa Dorr/Disney
Sol
At the young age of 11, Sol is a regular participant at surf championships. She dreams of becoming the first female world champion surfer from Brazil.
Scarlet Page/Disney
England Lionesses
England's national women's football team prove this sport isn't just for guys. In fact, they are inspiring a whole new generation of girls with their skills on and off the field.
Annie Griffiths/Disney
Miriam Farooq
The Girl Up leader dedicates her time to charities that work to enrich the lives of women and girls across Asia.
Article continues below
Meg Schwartz/Disney
Monique Coleman
While fans may know her from High School Musical, this actress was named the first-ever United Nations Youth Champion for the International Year of Youth.
Readers at home can get involved today by posting a photo on social using #DreamBigPrincess. For every image, Disney Worldwide Services will donate $1 to Girl Up.
"Girl Up envisions a world where every girl can reach her full potential and be an advocate within her community for positive change and empowerment," Girl Up director Melissa Kilby shared. "The #DreamBigPrincess campaign is perfectly aligned with our goals and we're excited to partner with Disney and this incredible group of women to spotlight what it means to dream big around the world."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!