See Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis' Hudson Jeans Fall '17 Campaign

Just because you are the daughter or son of a famous person doesn't mean you're going to be talented and beautiful, but it also doesn't hurt.

Hudson Jeans has nabbed up-and-coming models Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis for their Fall '17 campaign. The on-the-rise stars' names may sound familiar—and they should. Kaia the lookalike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, while Gabriel-Kane is the son of Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis and French film star Isabelle Adjani.

The shoot marks both Gerber and Day-Lewis' first apparel brand campaign. The new campaign was photographed by legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier under the art direction of David Lipman.

Hudson Jeans just launched its Fall/Holiday 2017 campaign across multiple media platforms including billboards, social media and will be displayed across multiple media outlets digitally throughout the season.

Check out the models' first campaign...