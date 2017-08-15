Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & Their This Is Us Co-Stars Talk Season 2, Family & More!

We've got the inside scoop straight from the This Is Us cast!

Season two of the hit NBC show premieres on Sept. 26, and while the cast has been busy at work filming, they've stayed even busier trying to keep quiet about what's to come this season. However, when E! News' Jason Kennedy got on the scene, they couldn't help but spill a few set secrets!

"So you shot today...tell me everything that happened," Jason asked. "Uh, we were at Pearson home and..." Milo Ventimiglia said without giving too much away. Ugh, okay. So they may not be giving away too much just yet, but they did share plenty about their personal lives.