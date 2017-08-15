MTV The Challenge's Nicole Zanatta and Laurel Stucky Allude to Split in Cryptic Instagram Post

Sad news for fans of The Challenge. It appears Nicole Zanatta and Laurel Stucky have gone their separate ways.

The couple, who met while filming season 29 of MTV's The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, alluded to their breakup in an emotional Instagram post shared to Nicole's Instagram on Tuesday.

"Some things aren't meant to last forever, they're just there for that time," she captioned a photo of the could be exes cuddling on a park bench. "So let it be and move on, learn and grow from it. Every new relationship teaches you something take the positives with the negatives and use it as you please."

Meanwhile, Laurel has yet to comment publicly on their relationship status, though it appears the reality TV stars were together as recently as less than two weeks ago. During Laurel's recent visit to Nicole's hometown, the Real World: Skeletons alum captioned a snapshot of the two, "Until next time!!! kiss it all better."