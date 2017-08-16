Short Hair Inspiration This Way—The Best Celebrity Cuts

ESC: Katy Perry

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

The short hair lifestyle can easily evoke envy.

The right haircut looks chic yet never appears overdone. It brings to attention facial features, making any bold makeup stand out, and it's relatively low maintenance. Rather than waking up to a head full of wild hair in need of products, tools and potentially heat, most with above-ear cuts simply take off their hair scarf, spritz a little holding spray and oil for sheen and start their good hair day—must be nice! 

This explains why Hollywood is filled with short hair. Buzz cuts, pixie hair, short bobs, curly fros—we see them all on the red carpet. Celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Michelle Williams and Keke Palmer continue to prove that beauty doesn't require long hair...or any hair at all. So whether you're chopping off damaged locks or you cut your hair all the time, these stars are the inspiration you need to keep your look fresh.

Ready to rock your short hair? Check out the best celebrity haircuts below! 

ESC: Jourdan Dunn

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

The model's two-tone chop makes this cut look very ladylike; although, it's a cut that a lot of men call their own.

ESC: Cara Delevingne, 2017 Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

Who can forget the model's 2017 Met Gala metallic hair? Epic is an understatement.

ESC: Ruth Negga

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Ruth Negga

The Loving star demonstrates the femininity and grace that comes with her short hair. 

ESC: Janelle Monae

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Janelle Monae

For Janelle-level coolness, pair your cut with round sunglasses and a red lip.

ESC: Scarlett Johansson

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

For the actress' look, add a bump in the front with a curling iron with a large barrel and a wide tooth comb.

ESC: Katy Perry

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Katy Perry

The gray hair trend isn't going anywhere any time soon. The singer proves its appeal, pairing her cut with large hoop earring and dark eye makeup.

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

The young Stranger Things star makes a strong case for the braided headband as a back-to-school trend.

ESC: Hair Color, Keke Palmer

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

The singer matches her purple chop with a lipstick in the same hue, and it's compelling. 

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

Glitter anyone? The singer jazzes up her short cut with a braid and a lot of red glitter. 

ESC: Michelle Williams

Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

The actress' signature platinum blond pixie cut is very appealing. 

ESC: Kiersey Clemons

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kersey Clemons

The Dope actress' wash-and-go style is beautiful in its simplicity.

ESC: Halsey, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

ASHLEY NICOLETTE FRANGIPANE

Halsey

Buzzcuts are clearly for women, too. The singer proves that the style can look feminine with the right accessories.

