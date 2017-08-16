Short Hair Inspiration This Way—The Best Celebrity Cuts

Edward Berthelot/GC Images
The short hair lifestyle can easily evoke envy.
The right haircut looks chic yet never appears overdone. It brings to attention facial features, making any bold makeup stand out, and it's relatively low maintenance. Rather than waking up to a head full of wild hair in need of products, tools and potentially heat, most with above-ear cuts simply take off their hair scarf, spritz a little holding spray and oil for sheen and start their good hair day—must be nice!
This explains why Hollywood is filled with short hair. Buzz cuts, pixie hair, short bobs, curly fros—we see them all on the red carpet. Celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Michelle Williams and Keke Palmer continue to prove that beauty doesn't require long hair...or any hair at all. So whether you're chopping off damaged locks or you cut your hair all the time, these stars are the inspiration you need to keep your look fresh.
Ready to rock your short hair? Check out the best celebrity haircuts below!
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The model's two-tone chop makes this cut look very ladylike; although, it's a cut that a lot of men call their own.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Who can forget the model's 2017 Met Gala metallic hair? Epic is an understatement.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The Loving star demonstrates the femininity and grace that comes with her short hair.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
For Janelle-level coolness, pair your cut with round sunglasses and a red lip.
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
For the actress' look, add a bump in the front with a curling iron with a large barrel and a wide tooth comb.
Edward Berthelot/GC Images
The gray hair trend isn't going anywhere any time soon. The singer proves its appeal, pairing her cut with large hoop earring and dark eye makeup.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The young Stranger Things star makes a strong case for the braided headband as a back-to-school trend.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
The singer matches her purple chop with a lipstick in the same hue, and it's compelling.
Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Glitter anyone? The singer jazzes up her short cut with a braid and a lot of red glitter.
Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images
The actress' signature platinum blond pixie cut is very appealing.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The Dope actress' wash-and-go style is beautiful in its simplicity.
ASHLEY NICOLETTE FRANGIPANE
Buzzcuts are clearly for women, too. The singer proves that the style can look feminine with the right accessories.
