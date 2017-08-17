Ciara's Shirt Dress Is Larger Than Life—and Now an Essential

Photographer Group / Splash News
It doesn't get more perfect than this, people.
Ciara's oversized Maison Margiela shirt dress has it all figured out. No matter the weather, the occasion or the after-meal bloat, it's a wardrobe staple you can wear confidently (and most importantly) comfortably.
She's paired hers with Givenchy fur slides, but heels, ankle boots, thigh-highs, sneakers—they all work. It's the ideal thing to slip on when your battery is low in the effort department and no matter what you're going to look chic. It's office-friendly, too!
So if you're daring enough to give the boxy wardrobe staple a try, get scrolling through the below low, mid and high-priced picks we've rounded up just for you.
Trust us, you're going to fall in love (and probably never want to take it off).
Boxy Shirt Dress, $23
Short Shirt Dress, Was: $30, Now: $18
Cotton Shirt Dress, $40
Stripe Shirtdress, Was: $140, Now: $70
Lena Dress, $168
Shirtdress, $135
Effortless and easy.
Just slip on and go!