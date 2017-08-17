Temporary Wallpaper Ideas for Commitment-Phobes

Wallpaper seems cool in theory, until you have to remove it that is.

How many times have you been watching your favorite HGTV show and been inspired to plaster your walls in a fun print? We've all been there, but it's the labor-intensive application (and subsequent removal process) that always deters us from bringing our home décor vison to life.

If you count yourself as a wallpaper commitment-phobe, good news: There is such a thing as temporary wallpaper out there. And even better: It looks just as legit as the permanent kind.