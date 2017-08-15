Home Alone Star John Heard's Cause of Death Revealed

Fans are receiving some closure into John Heard's sudden passing.

E! News can confirm the Home Alone star died in a California hotel room after suffering a heart attack brought on by heart disease.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy and found the 71-year-old died of a "sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease."

Although John underwent a minor back surgery two days before his death, officials say it did not play a role in his passing.

Just last month, E! News reported that the actor was found dead in a Palo Alto, Calif., hotel room on July 21. Soon after the news was revealed, co-stars couldn't help but express their fond memories of the actor.