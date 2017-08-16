Can't Travel Like a Celeb? 7 Exotic Beauty Products That'll Change Everything

Have beauty products, will travel (in spirit).

Whether you're sitting in a freezing office, snoozing in class or just wasting the day away, you'll eventually end up scrolling through the endless celeb vacation photos on social media. Let's just say jelly isn't just a sandwich ingredient.

Shay Mitchell looks young and beautiful, as the wind whips through her hair on a Greek island terrace. Kourtney Kardashian looks so cute kissing a camel in the middle of an Egyptian desert. Heck, we're even remembering Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' 2014 trip to Big Sur, thanks to old regrams.

The wanderlust is real.