Jesse Williams' Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Fights for Sole Custody of Couple's Two Children

Things are getting heated...

In April Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee called it quits after nearly five years of marriage. Since their surprising split, the former couple has been waging a custody battle over their two children, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

On August 11, the mom of two filed court documents, which were obtained by E! News, making a declaration of several requests—namely that she wants sole custody and has also rejected her former partner's June request for joint custody.

The document makes a declaration of request on Aryn's behalf, asking the court to "have sole legal custody of our children, Sadie, age thee, and Maceo, age two."

Aryn's request also has stipulations that lay out several parenting procedures that the two need to adhere to including agreed-upon nap times, agreeing to "age appropriate viewing content," and that "neither parent will introduce a new intimate partner until the relationship has endured at least six months."

Earlier today, Jesse, who stepped out with actress Minka Kelly on a movie date last month, wrote a vague tweet: "Desperate times call for desperate measures." It is unclear exactly what "desperate times" he's talking about—but the timing is notable.

A source exclusively tells E! News that, "It's getting more messy then Jesse ever wanted. His ex feels betrayed by Jesse that's what she keeps on expressing."

The insider added, "Jesse wanted to work this out very civilly but it's turning out not to go in that direction. Jesse is a great dad and his kids are number one. He is extremely upset about this."

Jessie Williams, Aryn Drakelee-Williams

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Mistake Room

The ex also alleges that Jesse has been absent recently and as a result is asking for sole custody, explaining, "Jesse occasionally joined in for some of the children's activities when he was at home and not working, which was limited due to his busy and unpredictable work schedule as a celebrity."

The docs continued, "He recently missed Sadie's graduation from preschool because he said he had to 'work' by going to a celebrity soccer game in Miami. He also missed both Father's Day celebrations at Sadie's school, for which I had to substitute in, a bit awkwardly."

The court documents also detail an incident involving Jesse allegedly having a heated confrontation with a next door neighbor.

Of course, the Grey's Anatomy star paints a fairly different depiction of the scene.

In June, Jesse and his attorney alleged in court docs obtained by E! News that Aryn has refused his request for more time with their children.

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," Jesse alleged in the June court documents. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

He added, "I am therefore requesting a court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan…"

At the time, Aryn's lawyer released the following statement to E! News: "Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."

Clearly her new declaration makes her position on the matter clear. Aryn and her legal team have requested a hearing on August 24.

