Victoria Beckham Is ''Upset'' About Brooklyn Beckham Attending School in New York

Brooklyn Beckham is about to begin a very exciting, new chapter in his life: He's heading off to college!

But rather than attending university in the U.K., the 18-year-old photographer will head off to New York City—something his mother, Victoria Beckham, isn't entirely enthused about.

"I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving," Brooklyn told GQ magazine. "But it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that."

Despite Victoria being upset to watch her eldest child flee the coop, neither she nor David Beckham has anyone to blame but themselves...in the best way possible!