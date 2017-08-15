Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Responds to Tarek's Divorce Petition

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are one step closer to officially getting a divorce.

Eight months after Tarek submitted a divorce petition to the Orange County courts, E! News can confirm his ex has filed her response.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Christina is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Furthermore, the Flop or Flop star is requesting spousal support and that Tarek pays her attorney fees.

"Christina is glad she is one step closer to putting the divorce behind her," a source shared with us.

According to documents, Christina lists the date of separation as May 23, 2016. As for the reason behind the split, the reality star cited irreconcilable differences.