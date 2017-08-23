Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics: See the Football Star Flaunt His Sexy Six Pack

Kylie Jenner Says She's "Genuinely Happy" & Having "More Fun" After Tyga Breakup: "I Feel Way More Free"
Underneath all of that football gear, Eric Decker has got an insane bod. Luckily for fans, he and wife Jessie James Decker love to flaunt his beautiful physique all over social media.
Whether it's when he's playing football, hanging out with "the bubs" or just casually lounging around the house, this athlete doesn't have a bad angle. In fact, we're not even sure he has any bad days at all.
With the new season of Eric & Jessie almost here, what better way to get excited than by checking out our photo gallery of Eric's hottest pics (holy six pack!).
He looks like a model, even when he's not posing.
He looks like he walked straight off the pages of GQ...
Eric makes even the most mundane tasks more interesting!
Playing around with sister-in-law Sydney James before doing some serious cooking.
Eric Decker and his NFL teammate strip down to train for the NFL.
We can't decide who's cuter: Eric or the puppy.
Stealing a quick kiss from wife Jessie James.
We wouldn't mind being lost at sea with Eric Decker...
Eric relaxes in the jacuzzi.
He was so tired that he didn't even put on a shirt. We're not complaining either...
Eric slowly takes his shirt off...
We're trying not to stare too hard...
The love Eric has for his dog is adorable!
The way he looks when he says something super sweet to his wife Jessie James.
Eric proves to be really handy around the house.
