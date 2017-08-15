Paris Hilton Believes She Could Have Been Like Princess Diana If It Weren't for Her Sex Tape

Paris Hilton believes her sex tape ruined her chances of being viewed as royalty.

The 36-year-old socialite sat down with Marie Claire magazine for an interview in which she discussed her career as well as her ups and downs in the public eye, including that infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

In case you forgot, Hilton sued Salomon for releasing the tape—which featured an 18-year-old Hilton and 33-year-old Salomon—without her consent. To this day, discussing the situation infuriates her.

"It's really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me," she told the publication. "I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me."