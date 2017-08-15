Take a 360-Degree Look Inside Kendall Jenner's Closet

Isn't technology amazing?

With the help of YouTube's 360-degree settings, we now can take a walk inside Kendall Jenner's glamorous closet—even if we've never even met her. In collaboration with Vogue, the supermodel opened her doors to fans and showed off her favorite items, including heeled boots from Kanye West, a canary yellow vintage Hermès tote she uses at the airport and a pair of Marc Jacobs jeans she tried to swipe from a Vogue shoot only to have them gifted to her later.

If you thought the runway maven only had one walk-in closet, you were sorely mistaken. In a second room, the 21-year-old showed off her pairs of thigh-high boots and got caught up in a try-on session. As for bags, Jenner is a fan of the fanny pack, including a vintage Louis Vuitton one from her grandmother. Her closet merges the old and the new as it also houses the Versace gown she rocked to the Met Gala just last year.