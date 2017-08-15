Taylor Swift Is Too "Pretty" to Draw Properly, Courtroom Sketch Artist Says

Were it not for Jeff Kandyba, the world would have never seen Taylor Swift in court.

The 27-year-old "Wildest Dreams" singer managed to evade the paparazzi for several days during her trial in Denver. "A person like Taylor Swift, who is very pretty, who has perfectly proportioned dimensions on the face, is actually much harder [to draw]," Kandyba, who has been sketching in Colorado courtrooms since the 1980s, told Fox-31 Denver. Swift's eyebrows have "a really distinct arch," he added. Prior to Swift's testimony, he researched photos of the pop star online as part of his preparation. "It made me very nervous going into it," he said. "That's why I did practice sketches ahead of time, just to figure out the nuances in her face."

Kandyba added, "Everybody's got little idiosyncrasies about them that you want to pick up on."