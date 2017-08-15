Hocus Pocus Star Vinessa Shaw's Pregnancy Announcement Is Winifred Sanderson-Approved

Vinessa Shaw's pregnancy is not just a bunch of Hocus Pocus—it's the real deal.

The actress announced this week that she is expecting her first child with husband Kristopher Gifford and discovered the most perfect way to reveal the news. In a photo she shared to her Instagram account on Monday night, there was a Hocus Pocus-themed box with a slot for a pregnancy test. "Winnie, I smell a child..." it reads.

"Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement??" Shaw captioned the photo. She had gone a more traditional route a few days earlier when she posted a happy photo of herself and her husband with "Great News! I am pregnant," written on the step-and-repeat behind them.