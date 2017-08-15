Ace of Cakes Star Duff Goldman Reveals Dramatic 3-Month Weight Loss

You may not recognize Duff Goldman these days...In fact, he barely even recognizes himself!

The former Ace of Cakes star took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of his three-month weight loss, which he's chalking up to eating clean and working out more.

"Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people," he captioned the photo, which sparked hundreds of comments.

Several fans asked how the Food Network star went about dropping the weight to which he responded "the old school way" of "eating clean, riding my bike and lifting weights."