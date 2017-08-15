Patrick Dempsey Has Finally Found the TV Role Worthy of His Grey's Anatomy Follow-Up

The series takes place in coastal Maine and focuses on Marcus Goldman (Ben Schnetzer), a successful young novelist who had been mentored by Harry, as visiting his mentor's home to find a cure for his writer's block as his publisher's deadline looms. Marcus' plans are suddenly upended when Harry is sensationally implicated in the cold-case murder of Nola Kellergan, a fifteen-year-old girl who has been missing for many years.

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair also stars Happy Endings alum Damon Wayans Jr. as Sgt. Perry Gahalowood, a Maine State Police investigator who is investigating the death of Kellergan, and Virginia Madsen as Tamara Quinn, the owner of a local diner who learns of a secret about Quebert.

"Joël Dicker's exquisite thriller, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair has captivated a worldwide audience with its complicated tale of love and lies. I am thrilled that this first class ensemble cast led by Patrick Dempsey and the incomparable director Jean-Jacques Annaud, get to bring provocative page-turner to life," said Steve Stark, MGM's President, Television Production & Development.