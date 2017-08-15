Anna Faris Speaks Out for the First Time After Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris has shared her first comments since the news of her split from Chris Pratt.

The actress opened her Unqualified podcast today with a message of appreciation to her fans.

"Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you," she said before the segment transitioned into a pre-taped episode featuring the My Favorite Murder hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

However, later on in the episode, she did touch on the importance of self-worth and being valued in a relationship while answering a question from a woman struggling with her boyfriend and one of his co-workers.