Ray Romano Enlists Jimmy Kimmel's Help to Get His Son a Date: "His Mother Needs Grandchildren"

Ray Romano is on a mission.

The comedian is trying to get his son a date, so why not advertise him on live television? While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, the Get Shorty star got onto the topic of his son, Matt, who happens to work on the show. In a typical dad move, he even beckoned to his kid to come out from backstage and say hi.

"I guess that answers the question, 'Is there a dress code when you work for Jimmy Kimmel?'" Romano quipped at Matt sporting a button-down shirt and jeans. "Go to work!"

However, the famous father wasn't done embarrassing him just yet as they soon got on the topic of dating. "My wife wants grandchildren, so he needs to pick up the pace there," the star noted.

But in order for any movement on that front, first he had to figure out if his 24-year-old son is currently available, so Kimmel asked the hard questions.

"No—not right now," Matt answered his boss, who asked if he had a girlfriend. "No girlfriend." Perfect!