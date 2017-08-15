Everything We Know About Season 2 of This Is Us

Come September 26, This Is Us will make its triumphant return to NBC. We say triumphant because a) it's true no matter what after a first season like that and b) we're just assuming the show will walk away with at least one win out of its many Emmy nominations.

In any case, season two of the NBC hit is one of the most anticipated shows of the fall, and we don't need to explain to you why.

If you're anything like us, you've spent the summer clamoring for any info about what's to come next for the Pearsons, so we've collected it for you all in one place.