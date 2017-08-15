David Mueller Speaks Out After Losing Taylor Swift Groping Lawsuit: "I Can Pass a Polygraph"

Less than 24 hours after a jury determined David Mueller had assaulted and battered Taylor Swift, he maintains that he never grabbed her and can take a polygraph test to prove it.

In his first television interview since the six-day trial concluded on Monday evening, the former Colorado DJ sat down with Good Morning America's Clayton Sandell to defend himself.

After four hours of deliberation on Monday, an eight-member jury comprised of six women and two men unanimously decided Mueller did assault and batter the pop star in 2013 during a meet-and-greet. At the time, he and his then-girlfriend Shannon Melcher posed for a photo with the star, during which Swift said the assault occurred. Two days after the incident, he was fired from his job at KYGO radio station as co-host of Ryno and Jackson. Two years later, Mueller sued the star, claiming that she was responsible for his firing. However, the Grammy winner countersued Mueller a month later for assault and battery. On Friday, Judge William Martinez dismissed Mueller's claim against Swift, citing lack of evidence and witness testimony.