Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise's "Kind of Frustrating Situation" With Corinne, DeMario and Production Shutdown

All eyes were on Bachelor in Paradise when the ABC reality series finally premiered after a summer of huge headlines amidst investigations and allegations of sexual misconduct.

The show opened with host Chris Harrison setting the stage and ended with producers pulling Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson aside, but according to Good Morning America, the incident in question will not be shown any more than it already has.

"Corinne and DeMario had very little to do with the entire incident, as far as filing a compliant or allegations against one another and that was what created this kind of frustrating situation. It was someone who really wasn't there and really didn't see or hear anything that kind of got this ball rolling," Harrison told GMA.