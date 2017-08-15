Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise's "Kind of Frustrating Situation" With Corinne, DeMario and Production Shutdown

All eyes were on Bachelor in Paradise when the ABC reality series finally premiered after a summer of huge headlines amidst investigations and allegations of sexual misconduct.
The show opened with host Chris Harrison setting the stage and ended with producers pulling Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson aside, but according to Good Morning America, the incident in question will not be shown any more than it already has.
"Corinne and DeMario had very little to do with the entire incident, as far as filing a compliant or allegations against one another and that was what created this kind of frustrating situation. It was someone who really wasn't there and really didn't see or hear anything that kind of got this ball rolling," Harrison told GMA.
Production on the show was shut down while producer Warner Bros. conducted an investigation into the allegations brought to light by concerned producers. Warner Bros. said in June that it cleared the show of misconduct allegations and production resumed.
"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously," the statement released by Warner Bros. in June reads. "The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."
ABC/Paul Hebert
Olympios and Jackson did not return to Paradise following the conclusion of the investigation.
Harrison said "there were tears shed," especially considering 300-400 people whose jobs were on the line if production didn't resume. The break in filming made it a "little tougher to come up with a happy couple."
"I think you're going to see there's a little more of an organic feel to the show as it will continue after we leave Paradise, so you're going to see if we have a happy couple and end up with an engaged couple during the live finale later on," he teased.
Bachelor in Paradise's two-night premiere continues Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC.