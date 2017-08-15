Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Interacting With Daenerys Targaryen's Dragon Is An "Attractive Quality," Emilia Clarke Says

Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise's "Kind of Frustrating Situation" With Corinne, DeMario and Production Shutdown
Hey, remember when Jon Snow touched Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Drogon, on Game of Thrones? It was a huge moment that might be tied to a bigger reveal about the King in the North.
"I quite liked that moment with the dragon," Kit Harington, Jon Snow himself, said in a behind-the-scenes video from HBO. "I think there was something I wanted to bring to it, which was quite animalistic. Animals go on the smell of something. If you're coming up to a horse, you want it to sniff you before it trusts you. Hopefully that worked with the dragons. If you show quite a vicious animal fear, it will jump on that, but if you show it bravery, it will respond in a different way."
While it has yet to be 100 percent officially confirmed that Jon Snow is Prince Rhaegar Targaryen's father, it's largely assumed that he is the product of the prince and Lyanna Stark. In the fifth episode of season seven, Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Samwell (John Bradley) discovered Prince Rhaegar Targaryen had a secret marriage. They didn't say with whom, but it could mean Rhaegar and Lyanna were married when Jon Snow was conceived and he has a rite to pretty much every seat.
For Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Rhaegar's sister and probably Jon Snow's aunt, seeing Jon with her dragon was an eye-opening moment.
"She sees his interaction with her dragons and it's an attractive quality for her," Clarke said.
That moment between the two (well, more if you count dragons), was interrupted.
"Busted! Me and Jon Snow just chilling on a cliff by ourselves, no—don't read into it," Clarke said. But it was an interruption Daenerys welcomed, the return of Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) after he cured himself.
"I think it was one of the most important scenes, certainly for Jorah, this season," Glen said.
It was a "weird one" for Jon Snow meeting Jorah, Harington said. Jorah is a man he's heard about as a slave trader and bad guy, and yet, "here's Daenerys trusting him."
Jorah offered his service once again and Daenerys surprised everyone by embracing him. "It's one of the most tender moments you'll see from Daenerys this season," Clarke said.
My oh my has Sansa Stark changed. Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones character has grown into her own. As turner explained at Comic-Con, Sansa has been "silently absorbing, learning and adapting" to the game afoot in Winterfell. Will she take the Iron Throne? Turner doesn't think so, but we're not counting her out just yet.
He's down a hand and been through quite a number of experiences, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister is still around and kicking in season six of Game of Thrones.
Sandor Clegane, or The Hound, is one of the most dangerous men in Westeros. Rory McCann made his Game of Thrones debut in the first season and appeared through seasons two-four. He was left to die in season four, but surprise! He returned in season six.
All hail the queen! Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen has been through her fair share of fire (literally) and emerged intent on reigning over the Seven Kingdoms.
David Michael Scott originated the role of Beric Dondarrion in the first season of Game of Thrones, with Richard Dormer taking it over for season three.
Wigs come and go, but Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister remains deadly and cunning.
What a difference a season makes! Pilou Asbæk made his Game of Thrones debut as Euron Greyjoy in season six. Jump ahead to season seven and look at him now! That's a hot, ruthless pirate.
Beards make the man, according to some, and Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister listened. A few scars over the seven seasons never hurt anybody.
Indira Varma made her Game of Thrones debut in season four. Ellaria Sand quickly (well, over a few seasons) became the ruler of Dorne and aligned herself with Daenerys Targaryen.
The red hair color may change, but Carice van Houten as Melisandre stays the same year after year. Viewers owe a lot to her, she brought Jon Snow back to life and gave us that great meme moment when she took off her necklace and revealed her true form.
Hannah Murray first showed up as Gilly in Game of Thrones season two and went on the run with Samwell in season three, finally reaching Oldtown in season six.
Kristofer Hivju popped up as Wildling Tormund Giantsbane in season three of Game of Thrones. He eventually aligns himself with Jon Snow and fights in the Battle of Winterfell in season six.
Aidan Gillen has been kicking around Game of Thrones as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish since season one. He's going to be trouble for Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in season seven, you can just tell.
Conleth Hill's Varys has been around since the first season of Game of Thrones. The eunuch is now aligned with Daenerys Targaryen and has returned to Westeros in season seven after some time away.
Kit Harington's Jon Snow embraced the man-bun after his brush with death. Well, it was more than a brush with death, he actually died. Now he's a live and well, reunited with Sansa Stark and is King in the North.
Isaac Hempstead Wright debuted as Bran Stark in the first season of the HBO fantasy hit drama. After appearing in seasons one-four, he sat season five out, only to return for season six and face the death of his companion, Hodor.
Diana Rigg made her Game of Thrones debut as Lady Olenna Tyrell (or the Queen of Thorns) in season three. Eventually she joins team Dany after meeting with Ellaria Sand in Dorne.
Has anybody changed more than Maisie Williams' Arya Stark? Aside from the growing up thing, Arya Stark has come into her own, rebounding from blindness and becoming one badass woman.
From Stark hostage in season one to team Dany in season seven, Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has been put through quite a few ordeals during his time on Game of Thrones.
John Bradley has been playing Samwell since the beginning of the series. After having a hand in making Non Snow the Lord Commander of the Night Watch, he convinces Jon to send him Oldtown to train as a Maester.
One of the few to survive from season one to the current season seven, Iain Glen's Jorah Mormont started as an exiled knight serving Daenerys Targaryen. By season six, he revealed to Dany he was stricken with greyscale and she instructs him to get better, she will need his counsel.
Jerome Flynn debuted as Bronn in season one of Game of Thrones. He was instrumental in helping Jaime learn to fight with his left hand and returned to King's Landing with Jaime.
Nathalie Emmanuel joined Game of Thrones as Missandei in season three of the hit HBO drama. She was a slave interpreter before joining team Dany and now right by Daenerys and Tyrion's sides.
Liam Cunningham's character first debuted in season two when he set sail with Melisandre. He was instrumental in bringing Jon Snow back to life in season six and is his confidant now in season seven.
Gwendoline Christie burst onto the scene as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones season two. She has a long history with Jaime Lannister, but is currently aligned with Sansa Stark.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
