Samuel L. Jackson and James Corden's Epic Rap Battle Ended in a Mic—and Money—Drop

That was one for the books.

As if James Corden's "Drop the Mic" segment couldn't get any more epic, he brought out Samuel L. Jackson. The late-night host and the Oscar nominee duked it out via rhyme Monday night in a battle that is sure to lead in the ranks of every segment the British star has done.

As is expected with "Drop the Mic," no insult was spared as the two poked at every detail of each other—from Jackson's bank commercials to Corden's frame.

"You sure you wanna do this?" the host warned. "Come on, man—I ain't scared of you. Let's go," the actor retorted. Let the games begin!