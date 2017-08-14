Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska Says She Doesn't Want Daughter to Spend Time With "Drug-Addicted Father''

There are some tense times for Chelsea Houska in tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2.

During the drama-filled episode, Chelsea, who shares daughter Aubree Houska with ex Adam Lind, reveals that she recently found out that he had tested positive for meth and as a result the concerned mother of two doesn't want their daughter spending time with her father.

During the episode, the reality star opens up to the show's producer Mandi about her ex's issues with meth.

"Yeah, it's very serious—and it is scary," she said. "If I had my choice, I don't want her in the house because he's doing drugs. Obviously, he's probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision...so that she didn't see much."