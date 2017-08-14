The Final Taylor Swift Post-It Message Says It All

Though all the messages were powerful—especially the "Fearless" note—we have to give props to the final note, which read, "Begin again."

You see, Swift has been dealing with this situation for four years. It all started when she met the 98.5 KYGO radio DJ at a fan meet and greet in 2013. They posed for a photo together when the singer said Mueller put his hand up her skirt and groped her bare butt.

He was then fired from the station and, two years later, filed a lawsuit against Swift, claiming he lost his job over "false allegations." Shortly thereafter, Swift responded by filing a counter suit for assault and battery.