The State of The Real Housewives of Dallas: Where Does Season 2 Find Everybody?

Get your boots on because it's time to go back to Dallas.

After a shocking season two trailer full of dildos and dead relationships and an exclusive first look at an even more shocking newfound friendship, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dallas are finally back on our screens. And as advertised, things have really taken a turn down south. For starters, season one's Lucy and Ethel, Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman, aren't event speaking. And then there's the whole unholy alliance between Brandi and her former enemy LeeAnne Locken. And that's not even mentioning the two newbies, one of whom has a dream to feed pink dog food to every pooch on the planet and another who has some serious mommy issues.

Let's take a closer look at where season two finds the women of RHOD...