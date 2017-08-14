The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Gives Wedding Update: It's Becoming a ''Conversation''

Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska Says She Doesn't Want Daughter to Spend Time With "Drug-Addicted Father''
Slow and steady wins the race.
It's been just over a year since Jordan Rodgerspopped the question to JoJo Fletcher on her season of The Bachelorette, and fans of the inseparable couple are still waiting for some sort of wedding update. Great news: JoJo is (kind of) closer than ever to walking down the aisle!
E! News spoke exclusively to the reality star about their relationship post-Bachelorette, and things between her and the sports commentator seem better than ever. She even revealed that plans to tie the knot were in place shortly after Jordan proposed, but in JoJo's words, "Life happened."
"I remember telling my producers," Fletcher recalled, "'We're going to plan a wedding, so I don't know if you want in on this, but we're planning it.'"
"We just wanted to take this time to enjoy it," she shared, adding, "Then just a month ago, we were driving in the car and I looked at him and I was like, 'What about if we started planning a wedding?' It just popped in my head. I feel like we're in good space and we've had a good year, and things are kind of settling."
"So now it's starting to become more of a conversation," Fletcher told us.
That's not to say JoJo and Jordan will become husband and wife in a shotgun wedding, though. Because of their increasingly busy schedules, the 26-year-old explained, "It's so hard to just know anything for certain right now. We're just having fun and seeing where it goes."
Without a wedding in the immediate future, what goals do they share as a couple? In addition to purchasing their own home, Fletcher dished, "We're so focused on our relationship in the moment, and we're excited about each other's careers."
"I look at Jordan and I see how hard he works on a day-to-day basis and I'm so impressed by it," she continued. "It's such an attractive quality. The way he interacts with his family... It's such a beautiful thing to get to witness over the course of a year."
Come fall, Jordan will join ESPN as a college football analyst on the SEC Network. This full-time gig (which JoJo called a "blessing"), will challenge the lovebirds to make long distance work. Luckily, Fletcher isn't worried.
"It hasn't been difficult at all," she said, adding, "We both support each other so much. When he's working, I'm working, and it hasn't affected us whatsoever. I think this is an exciting thing for us that we're both chasing dreams and pursuing that."
As for the Dallas-based celeb, she's still focused on pursuing real estate and has a few other projects in the works.
"I'm kind of in this transitional phase in my life where I did this show for two seasons," Fletcher said. "That took up a big chunk of a year and a half of my life so I'm slowly getting back into things that I really love to do."
And speaking of the ABC dating competition that made her famous, JoJo couldn't help but weigh in on Rachel Lindsay's pick, Bryan Abasalo.
"I had a feeling she was going to choose Bryan this whole time," Fletcher teased, continuing, "At the end of the day, you obviously you want her to be with whoever she's happiest with, and we don't know their relationship."
She's also rooting for runner-up Peter Kraus to become the next Bachelor, despite Rachel's comments on the season finale that he's not equipped to find love on a reality show. "I don't think that's true," JoJo said. "I think he held really steadfast in his beliefs and was very grounded through the entire process."
JoJo added, "I think it takes somebody who knows themselves very well in order to be in that role. I think he'd be great."
Only time will tell, right?