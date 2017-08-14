The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Gives Wedding Update: It's Becoming a ''Conversation''

Slow and steady wins the race.

It's been just over a year since Jordan Rodgerspopped the question to JoJo Fletcher on her season of The Bachelorette, and fans of the inseparable couple are still waiting for some sort of wedding update. Great news: JoJo is (kind of) closer than ever to walking down the aisle!

E! News spoke exclusively to the reality star about their relationship post-Bachelorette, and things between her and the sports commentator seem better than ever. She even revealed that plans to tie the knot were in place shortly after Jordan proposed, but in JoJo's words, "Life happened."

"I remember telling my producers," Fletcher recalled, "'We're going to plan a wedding, so I don't know if you want in on this, but we're planning it.'"

"We just wanted to take this time to enjoy it," she shared, adding, "Then just a month ago, we were driving in the car and I looked at him and I was like, 'What about if we started planning a wedding?' It just popped in my head. I feel like we're in good space and we've had a good year, and things are kind of settling."