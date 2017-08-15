Cute Shirtdresses That Will Never Go Out of Style

We're all for pinching pennies where we can, but investing in the right wardrobe staples is not one those instances.

More specifically we're talking about shirtdresses, a cross between an ultra-fancy meeting dress and your weekend mumu. Seriously shirtdresses are worth every penny (and no, not all of the options below are super expensive.)

For one, they're classic: That crisp collar paired with the sleek down-the-front buttons (hence the name). They're versatile, too.

Throw one on for a Monday meeting and you look instantly professional.