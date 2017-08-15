Cute Shirtdresses That Will Never Go Out of Style

Branded: Shirtdress

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We're all for pinching pennies where we can, but investing in the right wardrobe staples is not one those instances.

More specifically we're talking about shirtdresses, a cross between an ultra-fancy meeting dress and your weekend mumu. Seriously shirtdresses are worth every penny (and no, not all of the options below are super expensive.)
For one, they're classic: That crisp collar paired with the sleek down-the-front buttons (hence the name). They're versatile, too.

Throw one on for a Monday meeting and you look instantly professional.

Want something loose but flattering for weekend errand running? These 17 options below fit the bill.

Branded: Shirt Dresses

T by Alexander Wang

T by Alexander Wang Tie-Front Striped Shirtdress, $275

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Taylor Embroidered Boxy Shirt Dress, $40

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Dodo Bar Or

Dodo Bar Or Menashe Tassel-Embellished Cotton Shirtdress, $231

Branded: Shirt Dresses

House of Holland

House of Holland Floral-Embroidered Silk Shirtdress, $208

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Equipment

Equipment Janna Stripe Silk Shirtdress, $112

Branded: Shirt Dresses

The Great

The Great The Bias Distressed Cotton-Chambray Shirt Dress, $245

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Mavi Jeans

Mavi Jeans Bree Denim Shirtdress, $98

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Vineyard Vines

Chambray Shirtdress, $138

Branded: Shirt Dresses

See by Chloe

See by Chloe Feather Detail Shirtdress, $435

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Tie Waist Shirtdress, $198

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Max Mara

Max Mara Pesche Shirtdress, $331

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Love, Fire

Love, Fire Stripe Cold Shoulder Shirtdress, $45

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane Gingham-Pocket Cotton-Poplin Shirtdress, $202

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Fleur Embroidered Shirt Dress, $40

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Kenzo

Kenzo A-line Shirtdress, $228

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Maisie Paisley Shirt Dress, $40

Branded: Shirt Dresses

Jupe by Jackie

Jupe by Jackie Gopal Flower-Appliqué Pinstriped Cotton Shirtdress, $368

Who knew? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

