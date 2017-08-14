Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Getting Back Together After Six Months Apart?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Hospitalized, Placed Into Medically Induced Coma

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Gives Wedding Update: It's Becoming a ''Conversation''

ESC: Scrunchies, Selena Gomez

22 Things We Learned From Selena Gomez’s Twitter Q&A

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Absence makes the heart grow fonder! 

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry might be back on. The couple was spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles on Saturday looking very much like a couple. Could it be possible that after a six month break, these two are back together again? 

The couple previously dated for almost a year before calling it quits in March, but it looks like things may be heating up again for the pair. "She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses," an eyewitness told E! News. 

Could they really be trying to make it work for a second time? 

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Get all the latest details on the couple in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Breakups , Top Stories , Couples
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.