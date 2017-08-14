Taylor Swift Releases Statement Following Groping Trial Victory: ''My Hope Is to Help Those Whose Voices Should Also Be Heard''

Taylor Swift has spoken out following the conclusion of her groping trial.

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old singer won her case against the Colorado-based radio DJ, David Mueller, who groped her butt underneath her skirt during a fan meet-and-greet in 2013. The jury found Mueller guilty of assault and battery.

Swift spoke out regarding her victory and announced she'll move forward by helping sexual assault victims in the future.

"I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration," she said, adding, "My attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process."