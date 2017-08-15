Pink to Receive 2017 MTV VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow to Surprise Sick Children

How Post-Its Played a Role in Taylor Swift's Trial

Paris Hilton, Princess Diana

Paris Hilton Believes She Could Have Been Like Princess Diana If It Weren't for Her Sex Tape

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards is thinking Pink

The pop-rock superstar is set to receive the highly prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's event on Sunday, August 27. She also joins a star-studded list of VMA performers set to take the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles, which includes Miley CyrusEd SheeranFifth HarmonyThe Weeknd and more. 

Pink, who recently returned to music with "What About Us" prior to the Oct. 13 release of her seventh studio album, is being recognized with the show's highest honor for her impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy, according to MTV's announcement. 

Over her many years in the spotlight, Pink has won six MTV Video Music Awards (including Video of the Year for "Lady Marmalade" as well as Best Pop Video for "Stupid Girls" and Best Female Video for "Get the Party Started") and been nominated for 18. She joins an incredibly impressive roster of previous Video Vanguard winners such as RihannaKanye WestBeyoncéand Justin Timberlake

Photos

MTV VMAs' Video Vanguard Award Recipients

Pink

C Flanigan/Getty Images

What else can pop culture fanatics expect from the 2017 MTV VMAs? For starters, Katy Perry will host the celebration, who also just so happens to dominate the competition with five nominations. 

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations to his name while The Weeknd has five chances to win a "Moon Person." Additionally, MTV set the precedent with non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards and has done the same for the VMAs. The network has done away with the "Best Female Video" and "Best Male Video" categories for a combined "Artist of the Year" competition.

In honor of Pink's big win, check out the many artists that came before her to win the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award below: 

Pink, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2012

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pink

2017

Rihanna, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2016

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rihanna

2016

Kanye West, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV

Kanye West

2015

Article continues below

Jay Z, Beyonce, Blue Ivy, MTV VMAs 2014

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Beyoncé

2014

Justin Timberlake, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2013

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Justin Timberlake

2013

Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears

2011

Article continues below

Hype Williams, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2011

John Shearer/WireImage for MTV.com

Hype Williams

2006

Duran Duran, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2003

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Duran Duran

2003

U2, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2001

KMazur/WireImage

U2

2001

Article continues below

Red Hot Chili Peppers, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2000

George DeSota/Liaison

Red Hot Chili Peppers

2000

Beastie Boys, MTV Video Vanguard 1998

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Beastie Boys

1998

LL Cool J, VMA Video Vanguard, 1997

Ron Galella/WireImage

LL Cool J

1997. Also honored: Mark Romanek

Article continues below

R.E.M., VMA Video Vanguard, 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

R.E.M.

1995

Tom Petty, VMA Video Vanguard, 1994

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Tom Petty

1994. Also honored: The Rolling Stones

Axl Rose, Guns N Roses, Las Vegas

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Guns N' Roses

1992

Article continues below

Bon Jovi, VMA Video Vanguard, 2010

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Bon Jovi

1991. Also honored: Wayne Isham

Janet Jackson, VMA Video Vanguard, 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Janet Jackson

1990

George Michael, VMA Video Vanguard, 1989

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

George Michael

1989

Article continues below

Michael Jackson, VMA Video Vanguard, 1988

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Michael Jackson

1988

Peter Gabriel, VMA Video Vanguard, 1990

Anna Krajec/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Peter Gabriel

1987. Also honored: Julien Temple

Madonna, VMA Video Vanguard, 1986

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Madonna

1986. Also honored: Zbigniew Rybczyński

Article continues below

Talking Heads, VMA Video Vanguard, 1985

Benno Friedman/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

David Byrne

1985. Also honored: Russell Mulcahy, Kevin Godley & Lol Creme

David Bowie, Fashion Icon

Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

David Bowie

1984. Also honored: The Beatles and Richard Lester

The annual event will air live on MTV Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Pink , 2017 MTV VMAs , Awards , MTV , VG , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.