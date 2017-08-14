Chris Pratt and Anna Faris: Everything We've Learned Since Their Shocking Split

It's the Hollywood split pop culture fans didn't see coming.
After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on social media that they were "legally separating."
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the couple shared with their followers on August 6. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
The pair added, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
While some fans continue to mourn the end of one of Hollywood's most beloved pairs, we've created a guide to everything we've learned since the surprise announcement. Shall we dive in?
Eight Days After Split: A source tells E! News that Chris is still living at the house he shared with Anna during their marriage. While Anna hasn't been around since the split was announced, our source says Chris was there all weekend.
As for Patti Stanger's buzzworthy statement that the couple is still living together, Anna and Chris' rep set the record straight in a statement to E! News. "Patti Stanger is not an authorized spokesperson for Anna and Chris and her comments (about their marital status and personal life) are invalid."
One Week After Split: In his first public appearance since the split announcement, Chris stepped out to attend church with four-year-old son Jack. Later in the evening, the actor would travel to the USC Galen Center for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
When accepting the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award, Chris thanked "my lord and savior, Jesus Christ." He also shared an anecdote to prove how far he's come. "When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, 'Wow. Bro you must surf?' And I said 'Yeah' and that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today," he joked. "Thank you."
Two Days After Split: E! News confirms that before the separation, Chris wrote the foreword to Anna's upcoming book titled Unqualified. "Her comic memoir and first book will share Anna's candid, sympathetic, and entertaining stories of love lost and won," the project's description stated. "Part memoir, part humorous, unflinching advice from her hit podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the book will reveal Anna's unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love." The book goes on sale October 24.
One Day After Split: Talk about timing. While Anna may have given an interview with Live Happy magazine in June, the publication was planning to feature the actress for their October issue. As a result, her quotes weren't made public until August 7.
In the issue, Anna opened up about her struggles with confrontation and vulnerability in long-term relationships. "I can't stand confrontation, which maybe is a character flaw," she explained. "But having said that, I do feel like when I do get upset, which is rare as my husband and family would say, I have a hard time letting go."