Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Uses Elmer's Glue as Brow Gel—Plus, 5 More Weird Tips

The Olympic snowboarder revealed how she avoids goggle tans: "Laneige has the BB cushion. It has such good coverage, and it has sunscreen in it, so it's like really nice when I'm out on the mountains. I don't get google tans."

The Grown-ish star revealed one item that stays in her makeup bag: "My Glossier Boy Brow, because these do not stand up on their own," she told E! News with her fingers on her eyebrows.

The Hunger Games star favorite beauty hack: "Vaseline as highlighter. I use it a lot to get that glow," she told us.

The Real host's uses this product for her hair, makeup and...salads. "My number one [makeup bag must-have] is olive oil," she told E! News. "You can use it on those dry bits. You can use it on your hair. You can also rub on your fingertips and give yourself some highlight...You can also use it was salad dressing after." This must-have is certainly multipurpose.

"I actually saw this random video on Instagram of someone Nair-ing their face, and I thought, 'That's kind of strange,'" the model told E! News. "But, I tried it. And, removing the hair from my face is like one of my best secrets, because it gives me flawless makeup application."

The American Beauty Star mentor has the solution to bushy brows in the summer: "My [favorite] beauty hack is to use Elmer's glue stick as the ultimate brow gel in the heat," he told E! News. "It doesn't clog your pores and it washes off easily.

We caught up with our favorite stars on the pink carpet and learned more than a few out-of-the-box beauty practices. Check them out below!

Unicorn hair, glitter parts, metallic braids, drag-queen makeup, gleaming highlights, lashes on lashes, rhinestone-encrusted nails—the bold and the beautiful showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles Convention Center over this past weekend. Among the thousands of beauty lovers offering enough #HairInspo and #MakeupGoals to last a lifetine were some of our favorite trendsetters: Sir John ( Beyoncé 's longtime makeup artist), Tracee Ellis Ross , Laverne Cox , Willow Shields , Chrissy Teigen , Adriana Lima and more.

Beautycon is all about celebrating the beauty of difference.

