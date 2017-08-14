Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Uses Elmer's Glue as Brow Gel—Plus, 5 More Weird Tips

ESC: Beyonce

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Beautycon is all about celebrating the beauty of difference. 

Unicorn hair, glitter parts, metallic braids, drag-queen makeup, gleaming highlights, lashes on lashes, rhinestone-encrusted nails—the bold and the beautiful showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles Convention Center over this past weekend. Among the thousands of beauty lovers offering enough #HairInspo and #MakeupGoals to last a lifetine were some of our favorite trendsetters: Sir John (Beyoncé's longtime makeup artist), Tracee Ellis RossLaverne CoxWillow Shields, Chrissy Teigen, Adriana Lima and more. 

We caught up with our favorite stars on the pink carpet and learned more than a few out-of-the-box beauty practices. Check them out below! 

ESC: Sir John

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Sir John

The American Beauty Star mentor has the solution to bushy brows in the summer: "My [favorite] beauty hack is to use Elmer's glue stick as the ultimate brow gel in the heat," he told E! News. "It doesn't clog your pores and it washes off easily.

ESC: Beautycon LA Market

Elmer's

Washable All Purpose School Glue Sticks, $1.99

ESC: Chantel Jeffries

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chantal Jeffries

"I actually saw this random video on Instagram of someone Nair-ing their face, and I thought, 'That's kind of strange,'" the model told E! News. "But, I tried it. And, removing the hair from my face is like one of my best secrets, because it gives me flawless makeup application." 

ESC: Beautycon LA Market

Nair

Facial Hair Remover Cream, $3.69

ESC: Jeannie Mai

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jeannie Mai

The Real host's uses this product for her hair, makeup and...salads. "My number one [makeup bag must-have] is olive oil," she told E! News. "You can use it on those dry bits. You can use it on your hair. You can also rub on your fingertips and give yourself some highlight...You can also use it was salad dressing after." This must-have is certainly multipurpose. 

ESC: Beautycon LA Market

California Olive Ranch

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $10.36

ESC: Willow Shields

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Willow Shields

The Hunger Games star favorite beauty hack: "Vaseline as highlighter. I use it a lot to get that glow," she told us.

ESC: Beautycon LA Market

Vaseline

Original Petroleum Jelly, $1.47

ESC: Yara Shahidi

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star revealed one item that stays in her makeup bag: "My Glossier Boy Brow, because these do not stand up on their own," she told E! News with her fingers on her eyebrows. 

ESC: Beautycon LA Market

Glossier

Boy Brow, $16

ESC: Chloe Kim

David Livingston/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

The Olympic snowboarder revealed how she avoids goggle tans: "Laneige has the BB cushion. It has such good coverage, and it has sunscreen in it, so it's like really nice when I'm out on the mountains. I don't get google tans."

ESC: Beautycon LA Market

Laneige

BB Cushion Pore Blur, $38

Which beauty hack are you going to try? Tell us below! 

